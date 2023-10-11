Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 24.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

BMY traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,181. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

