Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.39. 183,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

