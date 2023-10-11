CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,602 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,041. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $403.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.