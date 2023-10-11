Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.54. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.95.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

