Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,169,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 999,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,501. The company has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

