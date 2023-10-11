Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $374,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2,115.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,048,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

DHR stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.04. The stock had a trading volume of 312,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,480. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $208.96 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $159.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

