CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,526,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $184.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.