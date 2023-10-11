IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $33.41 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.94. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.96 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

