Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $217.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.94. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $208.96 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

