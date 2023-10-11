Financial Counselors Inc. Has $28.86 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,532,000 after buying an additional 2,054,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.68. 842,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,468. The company has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

