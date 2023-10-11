Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 27,234 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $156,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,080. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.11 and a 200 day moving average of $213.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

