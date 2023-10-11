The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $156.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

