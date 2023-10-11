Rosenbaum Jay D. Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $496.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.