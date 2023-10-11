J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.70. 415,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,493. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

