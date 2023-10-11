Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 117 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 0.6 %

MMM traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.13. The company had a trading volume of 448,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $133.91.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -211.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

