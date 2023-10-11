Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lowered by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.5% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $7.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,932. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

