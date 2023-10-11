Quantum Private Wealth LLC Takes $414,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 103,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 75,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $1,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.65.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $8.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.02. 1,220,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,283. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.40 and a 200 day moving average of $241.96. The firm has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.