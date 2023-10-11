Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 840,002 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,902,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 120,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 138,784 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 142,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,529,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

