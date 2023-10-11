Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $50,562,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.37.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.62. 1,772,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,781,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

