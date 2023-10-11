Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,474 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 22,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 128,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBM opened at $142.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

