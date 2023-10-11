Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

