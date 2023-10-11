CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 2,245 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $6,048,000. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in American Tower by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 4,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

AMT stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.45. 262,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.65 and its 200 day moving average is $187.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.38%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

