Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $203.99 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.94.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.