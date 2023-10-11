IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 17,888 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $36,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 34,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,294,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,611,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

