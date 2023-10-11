IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 44,207 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 714,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,207 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 121,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,280,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 208,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 70,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. 2,410,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,778,391. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.