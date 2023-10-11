David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 5.1% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,571. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

