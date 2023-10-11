Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

BA stock opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.89. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

