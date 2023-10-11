BIP Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BIP Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.41.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,562,866. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $373.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

