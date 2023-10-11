J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 2,121 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.13. 3,729,033 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

