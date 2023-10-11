Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock remained flat at $84.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average is $89.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

