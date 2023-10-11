GDS Wealth Management Has $966,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 317,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,283 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 424,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 84,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,306,166 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

