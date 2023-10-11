GDS Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.88. 493,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,384. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

