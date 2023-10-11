Connolly Sarah T. Sells 418 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 11,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 116,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.