Moreno Evelyn V Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

