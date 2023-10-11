Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $303,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northern Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,931,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $233.93 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $183.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

