The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Decreased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 291,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 26,992 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 217,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. 1,722,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,045,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

