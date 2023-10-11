J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,817,250. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

