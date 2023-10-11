Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 2,262 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 975,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873,248. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

