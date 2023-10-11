Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.6% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,698,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST opened at $562.09 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $554.76 and its 200-day moving average is $529.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

