Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $54.79. 3,148,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,244,310. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.93.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

