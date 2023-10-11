Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 49,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.7% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 64,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.14 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.24.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.