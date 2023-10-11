PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lessened by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,459,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,075,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $92.62.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

