Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 2.2% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $31,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 27.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 11.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 249.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.00 and a 200-day moving average of $185.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.26 and a 52-week high of $210.98.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

