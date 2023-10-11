GAM Holding AG Sells 16,032 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,032 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,387. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.94 and a 200 day moving average of $396.22. The firm has a market cap of $319.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

