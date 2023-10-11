Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lowered by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,105 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.7% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $14.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,213. The stock has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

