IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 6,624 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 97.8% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

General Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.92. 383,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,594. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.98 and a 12-month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

