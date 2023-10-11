Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.95.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

