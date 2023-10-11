Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $496.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $526.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

