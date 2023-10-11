Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Trimmed by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.1% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $400.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $377.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.