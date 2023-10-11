3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after buying an additional 466,291 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

